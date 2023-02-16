Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,426 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.7% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $97.10 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.