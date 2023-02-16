Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s 6th Largest Position

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,874.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,079,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,771,856 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $584,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,874.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 742,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,402,000 after buying an additional 705,005 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,895.4% during the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 115,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,091,000 after buying an additional 109,571 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,858.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,880.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 24,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,791.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 117,526 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $97.10 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

