Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,597,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after buying an additional 262,893 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,997,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,524,000 after buying an additional 202,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,291,000 after buying an additional 126,373 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,925,000 after buying an additional 79,369 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.72.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $222.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $242.97.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

