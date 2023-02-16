Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 6,787 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in MasTec by 0.3% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 40,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 12.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.0% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

MasTec Trading Up 1.8 %

MasTec Company Profile

NYSE MTZ opened at $99.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.11 and its 200-day moving average is $84.36. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $100.44.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

