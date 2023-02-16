Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $2.19 Million in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of Hillenbrand as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,083,000 after purchasing an additional 203,713 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,047,000 after acquiring an additional 39,065 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,384,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,562,000 after acquiring an additional 150,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 0.0 %

HI stock opened at $46.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.46. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $53.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.02.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.21). Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hillenbrand Profile

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

