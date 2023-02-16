Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.04 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in LKQ by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in LKQ by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 417.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $57.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.37. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average of $53.69.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 257,093 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $14,636,304.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,488,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,680,609.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 2,428,932 shares of company stock worth $138,230,226 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

