Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,101 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.15% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPP. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at $40,154,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,742,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after acquiring an additional 921,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 885,181 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,317.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 863,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after acquiring an additional 802,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,850,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,461,000 after acquiring an additional 632,234 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on HPP shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.07. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $28.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -256.40%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.