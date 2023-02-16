Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,333 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 217,048 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

SM Energy Price Performance

SM Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 4.43. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 2.92%.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

