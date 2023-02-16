Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 40,036 Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.07% of Maximus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Maximus by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,169,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $357,050,000 after buying an additional 497,114 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 147,930 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 126,257 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 377,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 105,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,946,000 after purchasing an additional 90,271 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $400,584.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,287.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $127,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $400,584.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,622,287.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Maximus Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMS shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

NYSE MMS opened at $83.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $85.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.15.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Maximus Profile

(Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.