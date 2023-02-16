Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 20,537 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,537 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Cabot Trading Up 0.8 %

CBT stock opened at $79.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.19. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.24 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.26%.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.