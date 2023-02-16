Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 14.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 70.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Pool by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Pool by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pool by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on POOL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.00.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $384.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $343.61 and a 200 day moving average of $337.37. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $488.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

