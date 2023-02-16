Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS JPIB opened at $47.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average is $45.93.

