Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 35,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,453,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,584,000 after purchasing an additional 150,587 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 429.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $140.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $190.90.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

