6,196 Shares in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the third quarter worth about $1,372,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 4.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the third quarter worth about $825,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 31.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $135,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 34,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $3,936,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,381,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $135,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,620 shares of company stock valued at $36,963,150. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PI shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.75.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $133.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -139.27, a P/E/G ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.73. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $142.78.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

