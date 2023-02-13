Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) and GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Critical Contrast

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) and GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Talkspace and GeneDx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $113.67 million 1.31 -$62.74 million ($0.53) -1.77 GeneDx $212.20 million 0.74 -$245.39 million ($0.93) -0.43

Talkspace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GeneDx. Talkspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GeneDx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -69.57% -51.63% -43.57% GeneDx -121.31% -53.31% -36.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.0% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of GeneDx shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of Talkspace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Talkspace has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneDx has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Talkspace and GeneDx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 1 0 0 2.00 GeneDx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Talkspace presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.83%. Given Talkspace’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Talkspace is more favorable than GeneDx.

Summary

Talkspace beats GeneDx on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About GeneDx

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

