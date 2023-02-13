Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) versus Remote Dynamics (OTCMKTS:RMTD) Head to Head Analysis

Remote Dynamics (OTCMKTS:RMTD – Get Rating) and Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Remote Dynamics and Siyata Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remote Dynamics N/A N/A N/A Siyata Mobile -232.65% -136.92% -81.45%

Risk and Volatility

Remote Dynamics has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Siyata Mobile has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remote Dynamics 0 0 0 0 N/A Siyata Mobile 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Remote Dynamics and Siyata Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Siyata Mobile has a consensus price target of $0.75, indicating a potential upside of 390.84%. Given Siyata Mobile’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Siyata Mobile is more favorable than Remote Dynamics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Remote Dynamics and Siyata Mobile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remote Dynamics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Siyata Mobile $6.31 million 0.37 -$23.63 million ($1.68) -0.09

Remote Dynamics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Siyata Mobile.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of Siyata Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Siyata Mobile shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Siyata Mobile beats Remote Dynamics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Remote Dynamics

Remote Dynamics, Inc. engages in the provision of automatic vehicle location and mobile resource management solutions. The company was founded on February 3, 1994 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories. In addition, it offers 4G LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, in-vehicle communication devices that incorporate voice, push-to-talk over cellular, navigation, and data fleet management solutions. Further, the company provides cellular booster solutions, such as Uniden U60C 4G and U65C 4G to enhance connectivity; Uniden U70 FN for inside buildings, Uniden UM50 FN for inside vehicles, and the Uniden UM2M FN that can connect to its Uniden UV350 in vehicle communicator; Uniden Mobile Coverage Kit; Mission Critical Push-To-Talk device; and Vehicle Kit 7, a vehicle kit accessory that provides an in-vehicle solution. It serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets in Israel, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

