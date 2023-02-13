Reviewing Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) and Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG)

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) and Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sify Technologies and Sangoma Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sify Technologies $362.79 million 0.83 $16.59 million $0.14 11.79 Sangoma Technologies $236.90 million 0.35 -$110.78 million ($3.34) -1.08

Sify Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Sangoma Technologies. Sangoma Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sify Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Sangoma Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sify Technologies and Sangoma Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sangoma Technologies has a consensus target price of $15.90, suggesting a potential upside of 339.23%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sangoma Technologies is more favorable than Sify Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Sify Technologies and Sangoma Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sify Technologies 3.11% 13.28% 3.95% Sangoma Technologies -45.43% -5.83% -3.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Sify Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sangoma Technologies has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sify Technologies beats Sangoma Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services. The Data Center-centric Information Technology Services segment comprises of data center; cloud and managed; technology integration, and applications integration services. The company was founded on December 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Collaboration as a Service, Desktop as a Service, and Access Control as a Service. The company was founded by David Mandelstam in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

