ProBility Media (PBYA) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

ProBility Media (OTCMKTS:PBYA – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ProBility Media to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProBility Media and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get ProBility Media alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProBility Media N/A N/A 0.03 ProBility Media Competitors $1.42 billion $115.01 million 1,055.19

ProBility Media’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ProBility Media. ProBility Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProBility Media 0 0 0 0 N/A ProBility Media Competitors 738 3836 5964 101 2.51

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ProBility Media and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 16.42%. Given ProBility Media’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProBility Media has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares ProBility Media and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProBility Media N/A N/A N/A ProBility Media Competitors -10.42% -35.73% -9.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.6% of ProBility Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 65.7% of ProBility Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

ProBility Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProBility Media Corp. is an industrial education and training technology company, whichengages in the provision of compliance solutions including technical codes and standards and training materials, and e-Learning solutions. It operates through the following brands: Brown, One Exam Prep, NEWP, and W Marketing. The company was founded by Irwin Zalcberg, John Norton, and Richard Corbin on July 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for ProBility Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProBility Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.