Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.25.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87. Mattel has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Mattel had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

