Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Downgraded by Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNHGet Rating) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$6.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBNH opened at $1.94 on Thursday. Greenbrook TMS has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Greenbrook TMS by 366.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Greenbrook TMS by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 24,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

