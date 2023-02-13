Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Downgraded by Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Greenbrook TMS from C$6.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

Greenbrook TMS Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBNH opened at $1.94 on Thursday. Greenbrook TMS has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Greenbrook TMS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Greenbrook TMS by 366.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Greenbrook TMS by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 24,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.