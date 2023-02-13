DFI Retail Group (DFILF) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Review

DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Rating) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare DFI Retail Group to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DFI Retail Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFI Retail Group N/A N/A N/A DFI Retail Group Competitors 2.20% 18.71% 4.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DFI Retail Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DFI Retail Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 DFI Retail Group Competitors 1091 2630 2804 101 2.29

Dividends

As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 8.58%. Given DFI Retail Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DFI Retail Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

DFI Retail Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. DFI Retail Group pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 27.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DFI Retail Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DFI Retail Group N/A N/A 7.65 DFI Retail Group Competitors $28.49 billion $468.79 million 161.16

DFI Retail Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than DFI Retail Group. DFI Retail Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.9% of DFI Retail Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DFI Retail Group rivals beat DFI Retail Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses. The Health and Beauty segment offers personal care and baby care products. The Home Furnishings segment represents the group’s IKEA businesses. The Restaurants segment refers to catering associate, Maxim’s, a Hong Kong restaurant chain. The other Retailing segment composed of department stores, specialty and Do-It-Yourself stores, and Robinsons Retail. The company was founded by Patrick Manson on September 5, 1886 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

