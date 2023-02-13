Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) vs. Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) and Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Aquestive Therapeutics and Innoviva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics -147.69% N/A -100.90% Innoviva 78.39% 23.89% 12.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aquestive Therapeutics and Innoviva, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Innoviva 1 1 0 0 1.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aquestive Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $7.13, indicating a potential upside of 718.97%. Innoviva has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.04%. Given Aquestive Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aquestive Therapeutics is more favorable than Innoviva.

29.4% of Aquestive Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Aquestive Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Innoviva shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aquestive Therapeutics and Innoviva’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics $50.83 million 0.93 -$70.54 million ($1.63) -0.53 Innoviva $373.22 million 2.29 $265.85 million $3.19 3.84

Innoviva has higher revenue and earnings than Aquestive Therapeutics. Aquestive Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innoviva, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Aquestive Therapeutics has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innoviva has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Innoviva beats Aquestive Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc. is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI. The company was founded by P. Roy Vagelos, Mathai Mammen, and George M. Whitesides in November 1996 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

