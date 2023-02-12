Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 8,076 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,233,549 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,076 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.0% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $139,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,384,423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,699,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 30,566 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 95,768 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 38,566 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 82,660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,022,281 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $97.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.52, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

