Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 235 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Autoliv during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Autoliv in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $38,165.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,993.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV opened at $89.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $103.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.18.

ALV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

