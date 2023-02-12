Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $75,000 Holdings in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Conn’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 169,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s in the third quarter valued at about $590,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Conn’s in the second quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Conn’s by 42.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conn's alerts:

Insider Activity at Conn’s

In other Conn’s news, Director Douglas H. Martin acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,666.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conn’s Price Performance

Shares of CONN stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $23.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.07. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CONN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Conn’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Conn’s

(Get Rating)

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.