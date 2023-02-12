Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $188,000 Stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Suzano were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SUZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Suzano by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Suzano during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Suzano by 39.1% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Suzano during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Suzano during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suzano from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Suzano Stock Up 1.3 %

Suzano Dividend Announcement

Shares of SUZ stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. Suzano S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $12.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.53%. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.03%.

About Suzano

(Get Rating)

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.

Featured Stories

