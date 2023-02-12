The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,106 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SomaLogic were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SomaLogic by 6.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,017,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,951,000 after acquiring an additional 684,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SomaLogic by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,473,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,921,000 after buying an additional 3,965,138 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SomaLogic by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,408,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after buying an additional 2,434,400 shares in the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC grew its stake in SomaLogic by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 2,852,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after buying an additional 298,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in SomaLogic by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,510,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,347,000 after buying an additional 2,012,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Get SomaLogic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cowen cut their price target on shares of SomaLogic to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

SomaLogic Price Performance

SLGC stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. SomaLogic, Inc. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $579.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. SomaLogic had a negative net margin of 81.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.23%. On average, research analysts expect that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SomaLogic Profile

(Get Rating)

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.