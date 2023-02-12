The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes $208,000 Position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCBG. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Capital City Bank Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

Featured Articles

