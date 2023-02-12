The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,700 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in iQIYI by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,265,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,144,000 after acquiring an additional 203,820 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in iQIYI by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,965,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,725 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in iQIYI by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,820,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,885,000 after buying an additional 95,740 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,345,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after buying an additional 2,401,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in iQIYI by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,234,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after buying an additional 179,388 shares in the last quarter. 31.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IQ shares. HSBC cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of iQIYI from $4.40 to $4.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

iQIYI stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87. iQIYI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

