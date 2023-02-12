The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases New Shares in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KNTK. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,523,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,545,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,176,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,342,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,320,000.

Kinetik Stock Up 2.2 %

KNTK opened at $29.73 on Friday. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.55.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $325.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Activity at Kinetik

In related news, insider Todd Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kinetik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinetik currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.43.

Kinetik Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It also provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.

