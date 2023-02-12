The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases New Holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Transcat by 137.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Transcat by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Transcat by 0.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Transcat by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Transcat by 4.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Transcat from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Transcat from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Transcat from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Transcat from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

In related news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $174,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,923.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $86.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $653.34 million, a P/E ratio of 65.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Transcat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average is $76.40.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

