The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,654 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 9,098 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lyft were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 1,228.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 261.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have weighed in on LYFT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lyft from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
