The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $204,000 in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,511 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,625,000 after buying an additional 193,283 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,098,000 after purchasing an additional 42,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 156,091 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 275,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 29,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average is $46.61. First Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $49.90.

First Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. First Financial’s payout ratio is 18.59%.

In other First Financial news, Director William Curtis Brighton bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.87 per share, with a total value of $46,870.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 2,035 shares of company stock valued at $94,884 in the last 90 days. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Featured Articles

