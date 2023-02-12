The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $200,000 in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WES. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 56,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24,570 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

WES stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

WES has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

