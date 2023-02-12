The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $142,000 Stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851,224 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE RKT opened at $8.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.02. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 23,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $200,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,388,707 shares in the company, valued at $45,750,122.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have bought 233,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,827 over the last 90 days. 94.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $8.00 price target on Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

