The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,853 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 176,774 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 90.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 175,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 49,285 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $808,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $1,945,000.

Insider Activity at Clear Channel Outdoor

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,401,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,906,148.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 3,660,902 shares of company stock worth $5,812,824 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCO. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.10 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NYSE:CCO opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $852.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.51.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through following segments: Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

