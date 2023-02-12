The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys Shares of 2,674 Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of H. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 212,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,165,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Insider Activity

H stock opened at $109.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 93.53 and a beta of 1.39. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $114.93.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,581.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.