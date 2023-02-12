Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,405 Shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FREYR Battery were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FREY. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 653.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 158.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FREY opened at $8.62 on Friday. FREYR Battery has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FREY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FREYR Battery from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

