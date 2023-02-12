Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after buying an additional 497,504 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,359,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,748,000 after purchasing an additional 627,724 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,835,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,084,000 after buying an additional 690,213 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,535,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,640,000 after buying an additional 399,018 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,125,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after buying an additional 206,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $78,276.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,602,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,981,919.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $78,276.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,602,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,981,919.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $64,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,487.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 322,253 shares of company stock worth $2,427,260 and sold 188,790 shares worth $1,720,432. Company insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RXRX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of -0.32.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

