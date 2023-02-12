Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $189,000 Stock Holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Payoneer Global by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after buying an additional 16,940,356 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Payoneer Global by 19,806.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,775,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after buying an additional 3,756,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Payoneer Global by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after buying an additional 3,060,598 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,819,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Payoneer Global by 320.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,999,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after buying an additional 1,524,351 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,195,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,171,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Itai Perry sold 4,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $26,306.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,887.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,195,185 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,980 shares of company stock valued at $703,550 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

PAYO stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $8.04.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $158.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

