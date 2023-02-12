Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,077,000 after acquiring an additional 66,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 171,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 482,230 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 3.5 %

SMCI stock opened at $90.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $95.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

In related news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.20 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.20 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $4,124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,668,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,065,839.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,772 shares of company stock worth $8,008,153 in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

