Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) PT Raised to $78.00 at Craig Hallum

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut shares of Skyline Champion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Skyline Champion Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $66.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.68. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.47. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 42.79%. The business had revenue of $582.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $87,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $291,747.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,217.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $87,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,698 shares in the company, valued at $85,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,109 shares of company stock worth $2,699,241 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skyline Champion

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 8,883.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

