Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 1,298 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,720 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Macquarie began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT opened at $263.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.11 and a 200-day moving average of $249.37. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

