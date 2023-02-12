Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC reduced its position in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sensus Healthcare worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sensus Healthcare by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 116,409 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 92.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 150,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 150.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 124,863 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 92.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 63,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 121.1% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 120,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 65,904 shares in the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS opened at $7.04 on Friday. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $116.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRTS. TheStreet downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

