Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,448 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of MarineMax worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MarineMax by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 114,397 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in MarineMax by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 153,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 112,792 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,441,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MarineMax by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 62,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in MarineMax by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 60,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarineMax

In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MarineMax Stock Performance

HZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on MarineMax from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

NYSE HZO opened at $30.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.51. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $48.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average of $33.27.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $507.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.59 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Featured Articles

