Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 391.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,913 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 70.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,612.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

BellRing Brands stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.