Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,702 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 271.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 141.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at $257,000.

Summit Materials Trading Down 0.1 %

Summit Materials stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.40. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $36.44.

Summit Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

