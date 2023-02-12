Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,312,000 after acquiring an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $1,341,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,604,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $53.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.93. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $79.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.48 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 146.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ENTA. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals



Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Featured Stories

