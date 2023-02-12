Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Roku were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Roku by 8.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 4.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Roku by 1.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 11.3% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,519 shares of company stock worth $599,411 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $54.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.64. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 1.80.

ROKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.56.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

