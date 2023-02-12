Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 59,608 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,929 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 59,608 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $628,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,172 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 422.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,675,232 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,794 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $232,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,458,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $176,057,000 after acquiring an additional 949,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFGC. TheStreet lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $30,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $30,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $251,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,224.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $520,007. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFGC stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.97. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

